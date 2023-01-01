Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A13 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy A13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 124K)

4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 124K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (792 against 586 nits)

Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (792 against 586 nits) Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Thinner bezels – 9.19% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 9.19% more screen real estate Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 24% higher pixel density (495 vs 400 PPI)

24% higher pixel density (495 vs 400 PPI) Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Shows 24% longer battery life (34:21 vs 27:48 hours)

Shows 24% longer battery life (34:21 vs 27:48 hours) The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price Samsung Galaxy A13 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 495 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 83.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 99.9% PWM 250 Hz Not detected Response time 3.6 ms 33 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 10 Plus +35% 792 nits Galaxy A13 586 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +11% 92.39% Galaxy A13 83.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 31.6 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:47 hr 11:49 hr Watching video 14:19 hr 13:14 hr Gaming 04:55 hr 06:54 hr Standby 97 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 10 Plus 27:48 hr Galaxy A13 +24% 34:21 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 126 Galaxy A13 n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 98 Galaxy A13 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 10 Plus 117 Galaxy A13 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 20 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus +3% 85.7 dB Galaxy A13 83.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced August 2019 March 2022 Release date August 2019 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.37 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.