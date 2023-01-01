Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A13

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 124K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (792 against 586 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.19% more screen real estate
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 24% higher pixel density (495 vs 400 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (34:21 vs 27:48 hours)
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.9%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +35%
792 nits
Galaxy A13
586 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +11%
92.39%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 770 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +339%
548019
Galaxy A13
124810
CPU 139273 35523
GPU 177762 24759
Memory 118225 30778
UX 114971 33751
Total score 548019 124810
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 39.8 °C
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 20 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 3370 507
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7231 4823
Video editing 5843 4773
Photo editing 19647 7486
Data manipulation 6856 3236
Writing score 11090 4994
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 31.6 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 97 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
Galaxy A13 +24%
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +3%
85.7 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2019 March 2022
Release date August 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Galaxy Z Flip 4
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Google Pixel 7 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or S22 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or S21 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A23
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 or A53 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 or A33 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A03
9. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A03s
10. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A04s
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish