Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 346K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (788 against 515 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.99% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 15W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (37:25 vs 27:48 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 80.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +53%
788 nits
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 770 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +59%
549886
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
CPU 139273 99293
GPU 177762 82933
Memory 118225 77937
UX 114971 88634
Total score 549886 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 20 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 3374 1195
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7235 6234
Video editing 5840 5425
Photo editing 19584 13488
Data manipulation 6802 7097
Writing score 11019 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 31.6 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 97 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +35%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +5%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2019 January 2023
Release date August 2019 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 0 W Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
