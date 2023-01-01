Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.