Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 265K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (792 against 462 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Thinner bezels – 9.39% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- 24% higher pixel density (495 vs 400 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 31% longer battery life (36:17 vs 27:48 hours)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|495 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|460 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|92.39%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +86%
712
382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +58%
2564
1626
|CPU
|139273
|81885
|GPU
|177762
|48510
|Memory
|118225
|64789
|UX
|114971
|71783
|Total score
|548019
|265434
|Max surface temperature
|38.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|3370
|440
|Web score
|7231
|6847
|Video editing
|5843
|4223
|Photo editing
|19647
|13565
|Data manipulation
|6856
|5749
|Writing score
|11090
|8441
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|31.6 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|07:47 hr
|13:42 hr
|Watching video
|14:19 hr
|12:41 hr
|Gaming
|04:55 hr
|06:33 hr
|Standby
|97 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2022
|Release date
|August 2019
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.19 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
