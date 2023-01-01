Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A23

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 265K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (792 against 462 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Thinner bezels – 9.39% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 24% higher pixel density (495 vs 400 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (36:17 vs 27:48 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 460 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +71%
792 nits
Galaxy A23
462 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 610
GPU clock 770 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +106%
548019
Galaxy A23
265434
CPU 139273 81885
GPU 177762 48510
Memory 118225 64789
UX 114971 71783
Total score 548019 265434
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C -
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 20 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 3370 440
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7231 6847
Video editing 5843 4223
Photo editing 19647 13565
Data manipulation 6856 5749
Writing score 11090 8441
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.0
OS size 31.6 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 13:42 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 06:33 hr
Standby 97 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
Galaxy A23 +31%
36:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2019 March 2022
Release date August 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A23
2. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Galaxy A23
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or Galaxy A23
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Galaxy A23
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G or Galaxy A23
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Note 10 Plus
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note 10 Plus
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Note 10 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Note 10 Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish