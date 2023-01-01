Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs A33 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 412K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 412K) Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (792 against 725 nits)

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (792 against 725 nits) Thinner bezels – 8.69% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 8.69% more screen real estate Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 20% higher pixel density (495 vs 411 PPI) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Shows 15% longer battery life (31:53 vs 27:48 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (31:53 vs 27:48 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 495 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 98.3% PWM 250 Hz 366 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 10 Plus +9% 792 nits Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +10% 92.39% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 31.6 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:47 hr 10:17 hr Watching video 14:19 hr 15:03 hr Gaming 04:55 hr 05:45 hr Standby 97 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 10 Plus 27:48 hr Galaxy A33 5G +15% 31:53 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus 85.7 dB Galaxy A33 5G +4% 88.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2019 March 2022 Release date August 2019 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But if the display, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.