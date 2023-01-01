Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs A34 5G

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (495 vs 390 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 475K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.49% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (40:04 vs 27:48 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1001 against 788 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 774 and 710 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 100%
PWM 250 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
788 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +27%
1001 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 770 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +16%
549886
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
CPU 139273 129705
GPU 177762 137609
Memory 118225 83375
UX 114971 125604
Total score 549886 475035
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 20 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 3374 2303
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7235 9532
Video editing 5840 7448
Photo editing 19584 18557
Data manipulation 6802 11030
Writing score 11019 14777
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 31.6 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 97 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +44%
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +5%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2023
Release date August 2019 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 0 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. But if the camera, performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

