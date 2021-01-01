Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A51

VS
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 187K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (107 vs 86 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (789 against 636 nits)
  • 22% higher pixel density (495 vs 405 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +24%
789 nits
Galaxy A51
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +6%
92.39%
Galaxy A51
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +208%
343037
Galaxy A51
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +134%
438211
Galaxy A51
187142
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 31.6 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Galaxy A51 +9%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +30%
18:50 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +50%
32:32 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens Yes - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +5%
85.7 dB
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2019 December 2019
Release date August 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (93.3%)
1 (6.7%)
Total votes: 15

