Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A51
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 187K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 24% longer battery life (107 vs 86 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (789 against 636 nits)
- 22% higher pixel density (495 vs 405 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|495 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|92.39%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|98.8%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|25 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +105%
712
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +99%
2565
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +208%
343037
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +134%
438211
187142
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|31.6 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:07 hr
Galaxy A51 +9%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +30%
18:50 hr
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +50%
32:32 hr
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.19 W/kg
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
14 (93.3%)
1 (6.7%)
Total votes: 15