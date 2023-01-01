Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A52 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs A52 5G

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 394K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.49% more screen real estate
  • 22% higher pixel density (495 vs 405 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (30:59 vs 27:48 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.6%
PWM 250 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +1%
792 nits
Galaxy A52 5G
784 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 619
GPU clock 770 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +39%
548019
Galaxy A52 5G
394143
CPU 139273 120704
GPU 177762 93965
Memory 118225 70414
UX 114971 111773
Total score 548019 394143
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 39.2 °C
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 20 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 3370 1104
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7231 7551
Video editing 5843 7115
Photo editing 19647 18281
Data manipulation 6856 7205
Writing score 11090 7265
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 31.6 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 09:27 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 14:55 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 97 hr 106 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
Galaxy A52 5G +11%
30:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2021
Release date August 2019 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

