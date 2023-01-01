Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs A52 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 394K)

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (548K versus 394K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 7.49% more screen real estate

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 11% longer battery life (30:59 vs 27:48 hours)

Shows 11% longer battery life (30:59 vs 27:48 hours) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 495 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 98.6% PWM 250 Hz 250 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 10 Plus +1% 792 nits Galaxy A52 5G 784 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +9% 92.39% Galaxy A52 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 31.6 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:47 hr 09:27 hr Watching video 14:19 hr 14:55 hr Gaming 04:55 hr 05:39 hr Standby 97 hr 106 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 10 Plus 27:48 hr Galaxy A52 5G +11% 30:59 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus 85.7 dB Galaxy A52 5G +4% 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2019 March 2021 Release date August 2019 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.42 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.