Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs A52s 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 7.49% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.49% more screen real estate 22% higher pixel density (495 vs 405 PPI)

22% higher pixel density (495 vs 405 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 13% longer battery life (31:30 vs 27:48 hours)

Shows 13% longer battery life (31:30 vs 27:48 hours) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 766 and 712 points

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 766 and 712 points Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 495 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 138.1% PWM 250 Hz 231 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 10 Plus 792 nits Galaxy A52s 5G +1% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +9% 92.39% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 31.6 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:47 hr 09:19 hr Watching video 14:19 hr 15:35 hr Gaming 04:55 hr 05:10 hr Standby 97 hr 110 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 10 Plus 27:48 hr Galaxy A52s 5G +13% 31:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens Yes - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 126 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 98 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 10 Plus 117 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus +3% 85.7 dB Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2019 August 2021 Release date August 2019 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.