Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.