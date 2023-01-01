Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.