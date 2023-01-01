Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs A54 5G

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Thinner bezels – 9.49% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% higher pixel density (495 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (37:29 vs 27:48 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (978 against 788 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
788 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +24%
978 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 770 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 139273 155921
GPU 177762 148262
Memory 118225 85150
UX 114971 126072
Total score 549886 512804
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 20 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 3374 2821
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7235 10099
Video editing 5840 7233
Photo editing 19584 25829
Data manipulation 6802 11048
Writing score 11019 16730
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 31.6 GB 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 12:44 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 17:55 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 97 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +35%
37:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB
Galaxy A54 5G +4%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2023
Release date August 2019 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 0 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

