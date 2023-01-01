Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs A73 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 26% higher pixel density (495 vs 393 PPI)

26% higher pixel density (495 vs 393 PPI) Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 5.39% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.39% more screen real estate Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 495 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 3.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 10 Plus 792 nits Galaxy A73 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Red White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +6% 92.39% Galaxy A73 5G 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 31.6 GB 36.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:47 hr - Watching video 14:19 hr - Gaming 04:55 hr - Standby 97 hr - General battery life Galaxy Note 10 Plus 27:48 hr Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens Yes - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 126 Galaxy A73 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 98 Galaxy A73 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 10 Plus 117 Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus 85.7 dB Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2019 March 2022 Release date August 2019 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.