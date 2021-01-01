Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 72 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 852 mAh larger battery capacity: 4352 vs 3500 mAh
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (1012 against 795 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 401 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.1%
|-
|PWM
|236 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2594
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
349235
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
442178
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 15
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
25:06 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2021
|Release date
|August 2019
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
