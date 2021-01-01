Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (92 vs 79 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 326 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3174 mAh
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (780 against 645 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.99% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 14% higher pixel density (456 vs 401 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.4:9
PPI 401 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 91.4% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% 98.8%
PWM 236 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 +21%
780 nits
iPhone XS Max
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 +7%
91.4%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 770 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +26%
2558
iPhone XS Max
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10
430676
iPhone XS Max +4%
448224

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 +4%
11:49 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 +34%
18:05 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 +56%
25:06 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 +5%
80.8 dB
iPhone XS Max
77 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2018
Release date August 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

