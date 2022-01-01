Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Google Pixel 5

VS
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 358K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (783 against 693 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (31:37 vs 25:09 hours)
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% 97.4%
PWM 236 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 8 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 +13%
783 nits
Pixel 5
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 +6%
91.4%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 620
GPU clock 770 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +19%
707
Pixel 5
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +41%
2546
Pixel 5
1810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 +41%
504338
Pixel 5
358442
CPU 137029 103856
GPU 157499 92784
Memory 114961 74253
UX 95175 90089
Total score 504338 358442
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 10 +206%
3313
Pixel 5
1084
Stability 78% 89%
Graphics test 19 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 3313 1084
PCMark 3.0 score 8792 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:40 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 13:27 hr 15:02 hr
Gaming 03:57 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 80 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10
25:09 hr
Pixel 5 +26%
31:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10
80.9 dB
Pixel 5 +14%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2020
Release date August 2019 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.

