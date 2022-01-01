Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 506K)
  • 28% higher pixel density (512 vs 401 PPI)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (27:32 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (1100 against 795 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% 97%
PWM 236 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10
795 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +38%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 +3%
91.4%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 770 MHz -
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10
712
Pixel 7 Pro +50%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10
2563
Pixel 7 Pro +25%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10
506010
Pixel 7 Pro +59%
803944
CPU 137029 216931
GPU 157499 296692
Memory 114961 134893
UX 95175 152600
Total score 506010 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 10
3321
Pixel 7 Pro +93%
6409
Stability 78% 68%
Graphics test 19 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 3321 6409
PCMark 3.0 score 8710 11408
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:58 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 13:27 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 04:20 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 80 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10
25:34 hr
Pixel 7 Pro +8%
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 126°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 -
Aperture f/1.6 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10
80.9 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +9%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 October 2022
Release date August 2019 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy Note 10
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy Note 10
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Google Pixel 7 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 12 or Google Pixel 7 Pro
6. OnePlus 10 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro
7. Google Pixel 6a or Google Pixel 7 Pro
8. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish