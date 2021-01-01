Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3500 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 10% longer battery life (101 vs 92 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 430K)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.76 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|91.4%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.1%
|97.5%
|PWM
|236 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|3130 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G78 MP24
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Mate 40 Pro +29%
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2558
Mate 40 Pro +28%
3265
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
430676
Mate 40 Pro +21%
520680
AnTuTu Ranking (73rd and 36th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|20 GB
|18.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
Mate 40 Pro +24%
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 +10%
18:05 hr
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 +7%
25:06 hr
23:44 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (116th and 101st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
136
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|August 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1