Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.