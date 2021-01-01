Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (780 against 593 nits)
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 387K)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Weighs 24 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3500 mAh
- Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|91.4%
|88.89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.1%
|99%
|PWM
|236 Hz
|231 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +6%
707
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +11%
2558
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 +11%
430676
387890
AnTuTu Android Rating (73rd and 96th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|20 GB
|13.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
P30 Pro +24%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:05 hr
P30 Pro +12%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
25:06 hr
P30 Pro +9%
27:39 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (116th and 42nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|29 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.
