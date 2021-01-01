Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 vs Meizu 18 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Meizu 18

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (785 against 692 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 437K)
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 401 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% -
PWM 236 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 +13%
785 nits
Meizu 18
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 +3%
91.4%
Meizu 18
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 660
GPU clock 770 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10
696
Meizu 18 +60%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10
2549
Meizu 18 +41%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10
437326
Meizu 18 +59%
693342
AnTuTu Phone Scores (115th and 15th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Flyme 9
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10
11:49 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10
18:05 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10
25:06 hr
Meizu 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10
80.9 dB
Meizu 18
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2021
Release date August 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 18 is definitely a better buy.

