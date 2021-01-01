Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (92 vs 85 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (780 against 608 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (516 vs 401 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 91.4% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% 99.8%
PWM 236 Hz 122 Hz
Response time 8 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 +28%
780 nits
7 Pro
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 +4%
91.4%
7 Pro
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
GPU clock 770 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10
707
7 Pro +2%
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10
2558
7 Pro +3%
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10
430676
7 Pro +8%
464064
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (73rd and 61st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 OxygenOS 10
OS size 20 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 +14%
11:49 hr
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 +26%
18:05 hr
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10
25:06 hr
7 Pro +37%
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10
80.8 dB
7 Pro +12%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 May 2019
Release date August 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

