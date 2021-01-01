Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.