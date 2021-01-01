Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 9 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 9

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
VS
Ванплас 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
OnePlus 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 447K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1138 and 719 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10
vs
OnePlus 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% -
PWM 236 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10
792 nits
OnePlus 9 +6%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 +4%
91.4%
OnePlus 9
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 660
GPU clock 770 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10
719
OnePlus 9 +58%
1138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10
2574
OnePlus 9 +41%
3641
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10
447204
OnePlus 9 +61%
721306

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 11
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10
11:49 hr
OnePlus 9 +14%
13:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 +19%
18:05 hr
OnePlus 9
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10
25:06 hr
OnePlus 9 +12%
28:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 140°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2021
Release date August 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

