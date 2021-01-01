Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 vs Realme 2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Oppo Realme 2

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
VS
Оппо Реалми 2
Oppo Realme 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 91% higher maximum brightness (780 against 408 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 48% higher pixel density (401 vs 271 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.2% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (121 vs 92 hours)
  • Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3500 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10
vs
Realme 2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 401 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 91.4% 81.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% -
PWM 236 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 +91%
780 nits
Realme 2
408 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 +13%
91.4%
Realme 2
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Oppo Realme 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2730 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 506
GPU clock 770 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.5 Color OS 5.1
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 25 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10
11:49 hr
Realme 2 +40%
16:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 +28%
18:05 hr
Realme 2
14:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10
25:06 hr
Realme 2 +90%
47:50 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (116th and 17th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10
80.8 dB
Realme 2 +8%
87 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2019 August 2018
Release date August 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.305 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 0.72 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Apple iPhone 11
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Apple iPhone XS
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
6. Oppo Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
8. Oppo Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 2 vs Oppo Realme X2
10. Oppo Realme 2 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish