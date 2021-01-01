Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Oppo Realme 2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 91% higher maximum brightness (780 against 408 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 48% higher pixel density (401 vs 271 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 10.2% more screen real estate
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
- Shows 32% longer battery life (121 vs 92 hours)
- Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3500 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|91.4%
|81.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.1%
|-
|PWM
|236 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
430676
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Color OS 5.1
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
Realme 2 +40%
16:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 +28%
18:05 hr
14:08 hr
Talk (3G)
25:06 hr
Realme 2 +90%
47:50 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (116th and 17th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|August 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|0.305 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|0.72 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1