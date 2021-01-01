Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy A72
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 274K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 27% longer battery life (117 vs 92 hours)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.1%
|98.7%
|PWM
|236 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +31%
704
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +57%
2527
1607
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 +58%
432596
274457
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (110th and 230th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|20 GB
|25.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
Galaxy A72 +31%
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 +11%
18:05 hr
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
25:06 hr
Galaxy A72 +60%
40:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|August 2019
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 962 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.21 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1