Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy A72

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 274K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (117 vs 92 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% 98.7%
PWM 236 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10
783 nits
Galaxy A72 +4%
816 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 +8%
91.4%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
GPU clock 770 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +31%
704
Galaxy A72
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +57%
2527
Galaxy A72
1607
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 +58%
432596
Galaxy A72
274457
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (110th and 230th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 20 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10
11:49 hr
Galaxy A72 +31%
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 +11%
18:05 hr
Galaxy A72
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10
25:06 hr
Galaxy A72 +60%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10
80.9 dB
Galaxy A72 +10%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2021
Release date August 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Apple iPhone 11
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Apple iPhone XS
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or S20 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Galaxy M51
7. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Galaxy S21
8. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Galaxy S20
9. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Galaxy A52
10. Samsung Galaxy A72 or A52 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish