Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.