Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy M51

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 249K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (783 against 674 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 70% longer battery life (156 vs 92 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% 97.6%
PWM 236 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 8 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 +16%
783 nits
Galaxy M51
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 +5%
91.4%
Galaxy M51
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
GPU clock 770 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +30%
704
Galaxy M51
540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 +54%
2527
Galaxy M51
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 +73%
432596
Galaxy M51
249782
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (110th and 266th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.5
OS size 20 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10
11:49 hr
Galaxy M51 +44%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10
18:05 hr
Galaxy M51 +39%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10
25:06 hr
Galaxy M51 +110%
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10
80.9 dB
Galaxy M51 +11%
89.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2019 August 2020
Release date August 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 962 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone 11
3. Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone XS
4. Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone 11 Pro
5. Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S20 Plus
6. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy S10
7. Galaxy M51 vs Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A71
9. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31
10. Galaxy M51 vs Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish