Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Has 2 SIM card slots Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Shows 41% longer battery life (37:24 vs 26:27 hours)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 496 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.5% PWM 245 Hz 60 Hz Response time 6 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +22% 1020 nits iPhone 14 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +7% 91.7% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 34.7 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 05:24 hr Standby 74 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr iPhone 14 +41% 37:24 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 iPhone 14 +11% 135 Video quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 iPhone 14 +38% 146 Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120 iPhone 14 +11% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +10% 88.8 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 September 2022 Release date August 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.