Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20 Ультра
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (1020 against 836 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (37:24 vs 26:27 hours)
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 549K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 496 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.5%
PWM 245 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 6 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +22%
1020 nits
iPhone 14
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2730 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
549382
iPhone 14 +48%
813917
CPU 92406 212927
GPU 216567 344469
Memory 125152 130488
UX 116586 132690
Total score 549382 813917
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.3 °C 42.4 °C
Stability 46% 82%
Graphics test 25 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 4247 9418
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8939 -
Video editing 6882 -
Photo editing 28631 -
Data manipulation 8806 -
Writing score 10714 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 34.7 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 74 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
26:27 hr
iPhone 14 +41%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +10%
88.8 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2022
Release date August 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14
2. iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 14
3. iPhone 12 and iPhone 14
4. iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
5. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14
6. Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
7. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
8. Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
9. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
10. iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish