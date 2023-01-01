Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1020 against 799 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
- Shows 56% longer battery life (41:09 vs 26:27 hours)
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 549K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 942 points
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|496 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.7%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|99.7%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|59 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|208 g (7.34 oz)
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Brown
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 Plus +81%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2804
iPhone 14 Plus +62%
4537
|CPU
|92406
|197630
|GPU
|216567
|331488
|Memory
|125152
|134708
|UX
|116586
|134652
|Total score
|549382
|794381
|Max surface temperature
|37.3 °C
|44 °C
|Stability
|46%
|75%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|4247
|9492
|Web score
|8939
|-
|Video editing
|6882
|-
|Photo editing
|28631
|-
|Data manipulation
|8806
|-
|Writing score
|10714
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|34.7 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4325 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (43% in 30 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|08:59 hr
|13:47 hr
|Watching video
|13:52 hr
|17:29 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|06:12 hr
|Standby
|74 hr
|146 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 14 Plus +11%
135
Video quality
iPhone 14 Plus +38%
146
Generic camera score
iPhone 14 Plus +11%
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2022
|Release date
|August 2020
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.319 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.557 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
