Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 56% longer battery life (41:09 vs 26:27 hours)

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 942 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 496 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.7% PWM 245 Hz 59 Hz Response time 6 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +28% 1020 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Brown Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +5% 91.7% iPhone 14 Plus 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 34.7 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 06:12 hr Standby 74 hr 146 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr iPhone 14 Plus +56% 41:09 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +11% 88.8 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 September 2022 Release date August 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.