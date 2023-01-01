Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh

Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh Thinner bezels – 26.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 26.3% more screen real estate Has a 2.2 inches larger screen size

Has a 2.2 inches larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 52% higher pixel density (496 vs 326 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (496 vs 326 PPI) Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (1020 against 642 nits)

Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (1020 against 642 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (710K versus 549K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (710K versus 549K) The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 942 points

82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 942 points Weighs 64 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price Apple iPhone SE (2022) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.9 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9 PPI 496 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.9% PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6 ms 38 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +59% 1020 nits iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +40% 91.7% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 34.7 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 09:55 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 08:38 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 03:26 hr Standby 74 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +3% 26:27 hr iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +3% 88.8 dB iPhone SE (2022) 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2020 March 2022 Release date August 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).