Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 6

VS
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 26% higher pixel density (496 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1020 against 823 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 549K)
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (36:34 vs 26:27 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 942 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.4:9
PPI 496 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 672 Hz
Response time 6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +24%
1020 nits
ROG Phone 6
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2730 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730
GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
549382
ROG Phone 6 +102%
1107774
CPU 92406 265173
GPU 216567 476559
Memory 125152 188898
UX 116586 185898
Total score 549382 1107774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.3 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 46% 94%
Graphics test 25 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 4247 10401
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8939 -
Video editing 6882 -
Photo editing 28631 -
Data manipulation 8806 -
Writing score 10714 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 34.7 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 74 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
26:27 hr
ROG Phone 6 +38%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
88.8 dB
ROG Phone 6 +5%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 July 2022
Release date August 2020 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

