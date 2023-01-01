Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 26% higher pixel density (496 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
- Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1020 against 823 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 549K)
- Shows 38% longer battery life (36:34 vs 26:27 hours)
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 942 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20.4:9
|PPI
|496 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|830 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.7%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|100%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|672 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|208 g (7.34 oz)
|239 g (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX4
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Brown
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 6 +39%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2804
ROG Phone 6 +41%
3950
|CPU
|92406
|265173
|GPU
|216567
|476559
|Memory
|125152
|188898
|UX
|116586
|185898
|Total score
|549382
|1107774
|Max surface temperature
|37.3 °C
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|46%
|94%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|62 FPS
|Graphics score
|4247
|10401
|Web score
|8939
|-
|Video editing
|6882
|-
|Photo editing
|28631
|-
|Data manipulation
|8806
|-
|Writing score
|10714
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|-
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|34.7 GB
|25 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (43% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|08:59 hr
|13:50 hr
|Watching video
|13:52 hr
|15:54 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|74 hr
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27.5 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|July 2022
|Release date
|August 2020
|July 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.319 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.557 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
