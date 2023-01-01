Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 6 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Asus ROG Phone 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

26% higher pixel density (496 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate

Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1020 against 823 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 549K)

Shows 38% longer battery life (36:34 vs 26:27 hours)

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 942 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.4:9 PPI 496 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 100% PWM 245 Hz 672 Hz Response time 6 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +24% 1020 nits ROG Phone 6 823 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP68 IPX4 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +12% 91.7% ROG Phone 6 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels - 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 34.7 GB 25 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 13:50 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 06:03 hr Standby 74 hr 110 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr ROG Phone 6 +38% 36:34 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.93" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 ROG Phone 6 n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 ROG Phone 6 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120 ROG Phone 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB ROG Phone 6 +5% 93.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 July 2022 Release date August 2020 July 2022 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.