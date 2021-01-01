Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Zenfone 8 Flip – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (496 vs 395 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (1005 against 722 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 943 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
Zenfone 8 Flip

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 496 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +39%
1005 nits
Zenfone 8 Flip
722 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Asus Zenfone 8 Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (60th and 3rd place)
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 ZenUI 8
OS size 34.7 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +26%
14:20 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +5%
17:21 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
16:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
23:55 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip +70%
40:00 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (123rd and 99th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 Flip from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels -
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +1%
88.8 dB
Zenfone 8 Flip
87.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 May 2021
Release date August 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip.

