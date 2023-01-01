Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 4a 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Google Pixel 4a 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 369K)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 369K) Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (1020 against 688 nits)

Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (1020 against 688 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh

Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G Weighs 40 grams less

Weighs 40 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.9 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 496 ppi 413 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 700 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 96.9% PWM 245 Hz 250 Hz Response time 6 ms 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +48% 1020 nits Pixel 4a 5G 688 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Brown Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +9% 91.7% Pixel 4a 5G 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 34.7 GB 14.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3885 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr - Watching video 13:52 hr - Gaming 04:58 hr - Standby 74 hr - General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr Pixel 4a 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 107° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/4" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Pixel 4a 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 Pixel 4a 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120 Pixel 4a 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB Pixel 4a 5G +2% 90.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2020 September 2020 Release date August 2020 November 2020 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.