Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 19% higher pixel density (496 vs 416 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 549K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (29:08 vs 26:27 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 942 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 496 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 98.5%
PWM 245 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +6%
1020 nits
Pixel 7
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +8%
91.7%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2730 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
2804
Pixel 7 +16%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
549382
Pixel 7 +36%
748242
CPU 92406 203616
GPU 216567 295372
Memory 125152 108654
UX 116586 142235
Total score 549382 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4247
Pixel 7 +54%
6523
Max surface temperature 37.3 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 46% 69%
Graphics test 25 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 4247 6523
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +3%
10848
Pixel 7
10551
Web score 8939 7506
Video editing 6882 6176
Photo editing 28631 17801
Data manipulation 8806 10086
Writing score 10714 15649
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 34.7 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 74 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
26:27 hr
Pixel 7 +10%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +1%
88.8 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2022
Release date August 2020 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

