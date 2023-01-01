Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

19% higher pixel density (496 vs 416 PPI) Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 496 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 98.5% PWM 245 Hz 360 Hz Response time 6 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +6% 1020 nits Pixel 7 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +8% 91.7% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels - 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 34.7 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 05:26 hr Standby 74 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr Pixel 7 +10% 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Pixel 7 +19% 145 Video quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 Pixel 7 +35% 143 Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120 Pixel 7 +17% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +1% 88.8 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 October 2022 Release date August 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.