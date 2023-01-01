Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7a

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Google Pixel 7a
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 16% higher pixel density (496 vs 429 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 545K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Pixel 7a

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 496 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Brown White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +12%
91.7%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2730 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
545698
Pixel 7a +41%
768394
CPU 92406 -
GPU 216567 -
Memory 125152 -
UX 116586 -
Total score 545698 768394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.3 °C -
Stability 46% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4248 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8927 -
Video editing 6873 -
Photo editing 28845 -
Data manipulation 8865 -
Writing score 10990 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr -
Watching video 13:52 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 74 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 May 2023
Release date August 2020 May 2023
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the performance, gaming, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.

