Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Honor 90

71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
78 out of 100
Honor 90
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Honor 90

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (496 vs 435 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Honor 90

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.98:9
PPI 496 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Brown Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +1%
91.7%
Honor 90
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 644
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 92406 -
GPU 216567 -
Memory 125152 -
UX 116586 -
Total score 555052 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.3 °C -
Stability 49% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4249 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8902 -
Video editing 6868 -
Photo editing 28815 -
Data manipulation 8817 -
Writing score 10806 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr -
Watching video 13:52 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 74 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 16256 x 12192
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 May 2023
Release date August 2020 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
