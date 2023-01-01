Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 554K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 554K) Shows 40% longer battery life (37:04 vs 26:27 hours)

Shows 40% longer battery life (37:04 vs 26:27 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1232 against 1028 nits)

Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1232 against 1028 nits) Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.9 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.54:9 PPI 496 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 98.7% PWM 245 Hz 120 Hz Response time 6 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1028 nits Magic 5 Pro +20% 1232 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Brown Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +1% 91.7% Magic 5 Pro 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels - 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Magic UI 7.1 OS size 34.7 GB 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 13:43 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 16:12 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 04:59 hr Standby 74 hr 118 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr Magic 5 Pro +40% 37:04 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +3% 88.8 dB Magic 5 Pro 86 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 February 2023 Release date August 2020 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.