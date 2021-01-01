Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 360K)
- 30% higher pixel density (496 vs 381 PPI)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1013 against 764 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|496 ppi
|381 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|91.7%
|88%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|97.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|14880 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|16.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2172:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +44%
933
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +25%
2795
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +42%
511344
360289
AnTuTu Android Ranking (39th and 109th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|34.7 GB
|14.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (43% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:20 hr
Mate 20 +37%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +20%
17:21 hr
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
23:55 hr
22:50 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (87th and 55th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|October 2018
|Release date
|August 2020
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 1250 USD
|~ 722 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.319 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.557 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
