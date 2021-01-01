Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Mate 40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 40

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40
Huawei Mate 40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (1013 against 592 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 23% higher pixel density (496 vs 402 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (654K versus 511K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 9000E 5G
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
Mate 40

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 496 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 91.7% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +71%
1013 nits
Mate 40
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +3%
91.7%
Mate 40
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Kirin 9000E 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G78 MP22
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
511344
Mate 40 +28%
654385
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (39th and 5th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 11
OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2020
Release date August 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

