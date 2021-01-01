Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Huawei P40

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Huawei P40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (1013 against 583 nits)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (100 vs 89 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 496 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 91.7% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 129.7%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 6 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +74%
1013 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +5%
511344
Huawei P40
485432

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 11
OS size 34.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +7%
14:20 hr
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
17:21 hr
Huawei P40 +7%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +6%
23:55 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +12%
88.8 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

