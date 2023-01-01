Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs P60 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei P60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • 12% higher pixel density (496 vs 444 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1212K versus 545K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (30:13 vs 26:27 hours)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 25W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 315 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (1127 against 1021 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Huawei P60 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
P60 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1220 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 496 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
1021 nits
P60 Pro +10%
1127 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +2%
91.7%
P60 Pro
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Huawei P60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2730 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730
GPU clock 800 MHz 875 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
2803
P60 Pro +51%
4223
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
545698
P60 Pro +122%
1212995
CPU 92406 240420
GPU 216567 563919
Memory 125152 222701
UX 116586 186528
Total score 545698 1212995
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4248
P60 Pro +149%
10558
Max surface temperature 37.3 °C -
Stability 46% 41%
Graphics test 25 FPS 63 FPS
Graphics score 4248 10558
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8927 -
Video editing 6873 -
Photo editing 28845 -
Data manipulation 8865 -
Writing score 10990 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 13.1
OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4815 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 88 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 12:10 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 12:38 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:00 hr
Standby 74 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
26:27 hr
P60 Pro +14%
30:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 March 2023
Release date August 2020 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 88 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

