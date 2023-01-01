Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Huawei P60 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei P60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- 12% higher pixel density (496 vs 444 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1212K versus 545K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 14% longer battery life (30:13 vs 26:27 hours)
- Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 25W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Comes with 315 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4500 mAh
- Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (1127 against 1021 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
83
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1220 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|496 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|550 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.7%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|208 g (7.34 oz)
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Brown
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|875 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1126 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P60 Pro +39%
1322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2803
P60 Pro +51%
4223
|CPU
|92406
|240420
|GPU
|216567
|563919
|Memory
|125152
|222701
|UX
|116586
|186528
|Total score
|545698
|1212995
|Max surface temperature
|37.3 °C
|-
|Stability
|46%
|41%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|63 FPS
|Graphics score
|4248
|10558
|Web score
|8927
|-
|Video editing
|6873
|-
|Photo editing
|28845
|-
|Data manipulation
|8865
|-
|Writing score
|10990
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|-
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|EMUI 13.1
|OS size
|34.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4815 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|88 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (43% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|0:35 hr
|Web browsing
|08:59 hr
|12:10 hr
|Watching video
|13:52 hr
|12:38 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|05:00 hr
|Standby
|74 hr
|87 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
P60 Pro +30%
159
Video quality
P60 Pro +39%
147
Generic camera score
P60 Pro +30%
156
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|March 2023
|Release date
|August 2020
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.319 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.557 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 88 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1