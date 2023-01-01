Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Has 2 SIM card slots

24% higher pixel density (496 vs 399 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer Weighs 38 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.9 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 496 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1020 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Brown Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +4% 91.7% Edge (2022) 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr - Watching video 13:52 hr - Gaming 04:58 hr - Standby 74 hr - General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 August 2022 Release date August 2020 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).