Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Razr Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Motorola Razr Plus

71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
VS
78 out of 100
Motorola Razr Plus
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Motorola Razr Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 20% higher pixel density (496 vs 413 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 552K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1278 and 953 points
  • Weighs 19.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Motorola Razr Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
Razr Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 22:9
PPI 496 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 97.5%
PWM 245 Hz 103 Hz
Response time 6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
1028 nits
Razr Plus +3%
1060 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Brown Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2730 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730
GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
552204
Razr Plus +92%
1061235
CPU 92406 333083
GPU 216567 310099
Memory 125152 208685
UX 116586 200258
Total score 552204 1061235
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.3 °C 52.5 °C
Stability 49% 46%
Graphics test 25 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 4249 7948
Web score 8916 -
Video editing 6873 -
Photo editing 28845 -
Data manipulation 8839 -
Writing score 10990 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 My UX
OS size 34.7 GB 36 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 12:44 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 04:24 hr
Standby 74 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
26:27 hr
Razr Plus
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 108°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +11%
88.8 dB
Razr Plus
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 June 2023
Release date August 2020 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Razr Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy Z Flip 4
2. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Pixel 6
3. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy S23
4. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Plus
5. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Pixel 7 Pro
6. Razr Plus or Galaxy Z Flip 4
7. Razr Plus or iPhone 13
8. Razr Plus or Motorola Razr
9. Razr Plus or iPhone 14 Pro Max
10. Razr Plus or Find N2 Flip
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский