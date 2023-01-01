Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 11 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1021 against 760 nits)

Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1021 against 760 nits) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 549K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 549K) Shows 27% longer battery life (33:37 vs 26:27 hours)

Shows 27% longer battery life (33:37 vs 26:27 hours) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1460 and 946 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price OnePlus 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.1:9 PPI 496 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.9% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +34% 1021 nits OnePlus 11 760 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +2% 91.7% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels - 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 11:55 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 15:34 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 05:06 hr Standby 74 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr OnePlus 11 +27% 33:37 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB OnePlus 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 January 2023 Release date August 2020 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.