Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 11

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20 Ультра
VS
Ванплас 11
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
OnePlus 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1021 against 760 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 549K)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (33:37 vs 26:27 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1460 and 946 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.1:9
PPI 496 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +34%
1021 nits
OnePlus 11
760 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 740
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
549594
OnePlus 11 +134%
1285196
CPU 92406 268819
GPU 216567 581162
Memory 125152 249222
UX 116586 198185
Total score 549594 1285196
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4246
OnePlus 11 +199%
12692
Stability 45% 53%
Graphics test 25 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 4246 12692
PCMark 3.0 score 10870 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 11:55 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 15:34 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:06 hr
Standby 74 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
26:27 hr
OnePlus 11 +27%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 January 2023
Release date August 2020 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
2. iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
3. Pixel 6 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4. Pixel 6a vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
5. Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
6. 10 Pro vs OnePlus 11
7. Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 11
8. 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish