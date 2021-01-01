Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Shows 10% longer battery life (100 vs 91 hours)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (1013 against 880 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 511K)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|496 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|91.7%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|258 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2795
8 Pro +18%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
511344
8 Pro +15%
586732
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (39th and 13th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|34.7 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4510 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (43% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +16%
14:20 hr
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:21 hr
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
23:55 hr
8 Pro +20%
28:35 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (87th and 108th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
8 Pro +3%
126
Video quality
106
103
Generic camera score
8 Pro +892%
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1250 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.319 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.557 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
