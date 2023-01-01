Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra OnePlus Nord 2 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1020 against 629 nits)

Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1020 against 629 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 21% higher pixel density (496 vs 410 PPI)

21% higher pixel density (496 vs 410 PPI) Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Shows 21% longer battery life (32:08 vs 26:27 hours)

Shows 21% longer battery life (32:08 vs 26:27 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 549K)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 549K) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Weighs 19 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 496 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 128.2% PWM 245 Hz 119 Hz Response time 6 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +62% 1020 nits Nord 2 5G 629 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Brown Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +7% 91.7% Nord 2 5G 85.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 12 OS size 34.7 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 12:29 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 13:49 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 05:27 hr Standby 74 hr 94 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr Nord 2 5G +21% 32:08 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +9% 88.8 dB Nord 2 5G 81.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2020 July 2021 Release date August 2020 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.