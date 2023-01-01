Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1020 against 631 nits)

Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1020 against 631 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz 21% higher pixel density (496 vs 410 PPI)

21% higher pixel density (496 vs 410 PPI) Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Shows 19% longer battery life (31:29 vs 26:27 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (31:29 vs 26:27 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 549K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 549K) The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 496 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 98.3% PWM 245 Hz 193 Hz Response time 6 ms 15 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +62% 1020 nits Nord 2T 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Brown Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +7% 91.7% Nord 2T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 34.7 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 05:15 hr Standby 74 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr Nord 2T +19% 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Nord 2T n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 Nord 2T n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120 Nord 2T n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +2% 88.8 dB Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2020 May 2022 Release date August 2020 May 2022 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It has a better display, camera, connectivity, and design.