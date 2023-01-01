Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Oppo Find X5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1020 against 800 nits)

Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1020 against 800 nits) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 23% higher pixel density (496 vs 402 PPI)

23% higher pixel density (496 vs 402 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 549K)

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 549K) Shows 24% longer battery life (32:53 vs 26:27 hours)

Shows 24% longer battery life (32:53 vs 26:27 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 942 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price Oppo Find X5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 496 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +28% 1020 nits Find X5 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +3% 91.7% Find X5 89%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels - 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 11:53 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 16:27 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 05:20 hr Standby 74 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr Find X5 +24% 32:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 110° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Find X5 +6% 129 Video quality Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +5% 106 Find X5 101 Generic camera score Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120 Find X5 +2% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB Find X5 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 February 2022 Release date August 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.