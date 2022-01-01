Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Find X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20 Ультра
VS
Оппо Find X5 Про
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Oppo Find X5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (1020 against 758 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (29:32 vs 26:27 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 549K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 496 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 98.1%
PWM 245 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +35%
1020 nits
Find X5 Pro
758 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730
GPU clock 800 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
549960
Find X5 Pro +26%
690651
CPU 92406 125368
GPU 216567 326569
Memory 125152 123065
UX 116586 116513
Total score 549960 690651
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 41% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4238 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11016 -
AnTuTu Ranking (160th and 101st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 34.7 GB 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 10:38 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 74 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
26:27 hr
Find X5 Pro +12%
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 110°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 February 2022
Release date August 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro
2. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Plus
3. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Pixel 6 Pro
5. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
6. Find X5 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro
7. Find X5 Pro and 10 Pro
8. Find X5 Pro and Find X2 Pro
9. Find X5 Pro and Reno 7 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish