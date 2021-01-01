Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (1005 against 600 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 23% higher pixel density (496 vs 402 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 31 grams less
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1139 and 943 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|496 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.7%
|88.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 Pro 5G +21%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2779
Reno 6 Pro 5G +34%
3725
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
518670
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (60th and 36th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|ColorOS 11.3
|OS size
|34.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (43% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
23:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|May 2021
|Release date
|August 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1250 USD
|~ 444 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.319 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.557 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G.
