Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (1005 against 600 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 23% higher pixel density (496 vs 402 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1139 and 943 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
Reno 6 Pro 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 496 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +68%
1005 nits
Reno 6 Pro 5G
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 11.3
OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 May 2021
Release date August 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 444 USD
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

