Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs A54 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

23% higher pixel density (496 vs 403 PPI) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Shows 37% longer battery life (36:11 vs 26:27 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1380

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 496 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +5% 1028 nits Galaxy A54 5G 982 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Brown White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +11% 91.7% Galaxy A54 5G 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 34.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:59 hr 13:58 hr Watching video 13:52 hr 16:30 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 05:51 hr Standby 74 hr 102 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr Galaxy A54 5G +37% 36:11 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2020 March 2023 Release date August 2020 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg 0.69 W/kg SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

- Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.