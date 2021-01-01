Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (1013 against 780 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 430K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
vs
Galaxy Note 10

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 496 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 91.7% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 97.1%
PWM 245 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 6 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +30%
1013 nits
Galaxy Note 10
780 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Phone Scores (39th and 73rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 34.7 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +24%
14:20 hr
Galaxy Note 10
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
17:21 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +5%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
23:55 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +6%
25:06 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (87th and 116th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.6
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +10%
88.8 dB
Galaxy Note 10
80.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 August 2019
Release date August 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

